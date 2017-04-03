Career And Technical Education Studen...

Career And Technical Education Students To Compete In SkillsUSA State Championships

More than 2,500 Tennessee career and technical education students will show off their skills by competing in the SkillsUSA Tennessee championships April 10-12 in Chattanooga The future workforce of Tennessee will be on full display at the SkillsUSA Tennessee championship competitions to be held in Chattanooga Monday-Wednesday.

