Bradley Co. jobless rate inches down to 4.5 percent
Supported by slight gains in construction and manufacturing, as well as robust hiring in tourism trades, Bradley County's unemployment rate in March inched down to 4.5 percent. "On the up side, both construction and manufacturing saw very slight increases [in hiring], but we saw a much stronger increase in leisure and hospitality ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 min
|Pete
|33,384
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|4 min
|Stephany
|10
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Fri
|Yes
|14
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Apr 27
|Nyc
|43
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Apr 26
|gump
|3
|Serial rapist working at VW Chattanooga plant
|Apr 26
|gump
|4
|What is a racist (May '16)
|Apr 26
|Dean_Gullberry
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC