Boyd Says Audit Shows Bonuses Pad Pay Of Some Top Visitors Bureau Officials

County Commission Finance Committee Chairman Tim Boyd said in a report on the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau that bonuses pad the overall pay of some top CVB officials. Commissioner Boyd, who studied records in the county auditor's office about the CVB for 2013-2014, said he found "tens of thousands of dollars in bonuses for the president and vice president."

