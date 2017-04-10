Blush Beauty Boutique Opens New Microblading Services In Chattanooga
Blush Beauty Boutique is hosting a grand opening on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Chattanooga's North Shore at 748 Overbridge Lane.
