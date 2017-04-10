4 Finalists For Chattanooga State Community College Presidency Selected By Search Committee
Four finalists have been selected in the search for the next president of Chattanooga State Community College. All four will participate in campus visits and forums on The finalists' curricula vitae are available for review on the Presidential/Executive Searches section of the Tennessee Board of Regents website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executi Each candidate will spend a day on the Chattanooga campus participating in meetings and open forums for various constituent groups, including faculty, staff, students, alumni and community.
