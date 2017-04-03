2 Arrested In East Ridge On Drug And Weapons Charges
During the course of the investigation, the officer discovered a resale quantity of marijuana in addition to 42 dosage units of suspected MDMA and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Chattanooga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|16 min
|Stray- Dog
|31,393
|interracial dating for white man
|1 hr
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Miller & Martin Mornings Taps Political Insider...
|15 hr
|Sunshine Atkins
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|22 hr
|We Know
|10
|Well known man
|Mon
|Third date to many
|1
|Unitarian Universalist not church
|Mon
|Mc shan
|1
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Apr 1
|Don Trumpster
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC