1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Cooke...

1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Cookeville automotive parts plant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting involving a man and two women at a Cookeville automotive parts plant Tuesday. It happened in the parking lot of the FICOSA plant located on Highlands Park Boulevard around 10:35 a.m. Cookeville police said the suspected gunman, a woman, is dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 26 min Irving 32,173
anr in chattanooga/northwest georgia (Mar '13) 2 hr fastbilly56 12
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 4 hr hand me downer 9,772
interracial dating for white man 12 hr Not mixed 5
Well known man Mon Curious 2
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Apr 8 CabralRN 9
Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06) Apr 6 Dee Harding 114
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC