1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Cookeville automotive parts plant
One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting involving a man and two women at a Cookeville automotive parts plant Tuesday. It happened in the parking lot of the FICOSA plant located on Highlands Park Boulevard around 10:35 a.m. Cookeville police said the suspected gunman, a woman, is dead.
