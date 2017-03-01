WorkHound raises $500K to help carrie...

WorkHound raises $500K to help carriers retain drivers

WorkHound, a software platform developed to help carriers reduce driver turnover , recently finished a $500,000 fundraising round to grow their business and help trucking companies around the country accelerate profitability by retaining their drivers. The investment round was led by Right Side Capital Management out of San Francisco.

