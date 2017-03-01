WorkHound raises $500K to help carriers retain drivers
WorkHound, a software platform developed to help carriers reduce driver turnover , recently finished a $500,000 fundraising round to grow their business and help trucking companies around the country accelerate profitability by retaining their drivers. The investment round was led by Right Side Capital Management out of San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|15 min
|Deport Sassy
|29,375
|comcast and their new email smartzone (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Jim
|568
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Wed
|Atchley
|52
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Mar 1
|ufclady
|9
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Feb 25
|VaXxEd
|9,764
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Feb 23
|deportthebadones
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Feb 23
|Kinky
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC