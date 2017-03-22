VIDEO: Hail shatters East Tennessee drivera s back window
Tuesday night's storm caught many people by surprise, including a man whose car window was shattered by hail while he was on his way back to Knoxville from Chattanooga. "Some of the hailstones were big enough that they went through the plastic of the back dashboard," said Rambo.
