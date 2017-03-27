Todd E. Thurston, MS, MD Joins The Plastic Surgery Group
The Plastic Surgery Group, Chattanooga's first and largest plastics and reconstructive surgery practice, recently announced the addition of Dr. Todd Thurston to the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|32 min
|Irving
|30,997
|Railroad workers having affairs
|3 hr
|Want2know4sure
|12
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|14 hr
|Ms GoodCoochie
|7
|NPR raises concerns about firing of Tennessee r...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Money vs faithfulness
|Tue
|Truth
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 27
|Ha ha
|9,771
|anr/abf
|Mar 25
|mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC