The Natchez Group to Build Northside Self Storage in Chattanooga, TN

Self-storage developer The Natchez Group recently acquired a 2.5-acre lot in Chattanooga, Tenn., on which it intends to build a self-storage facility. Northside Self Storage will comprise 75,000 square feet in more than 600 units and sit at the rear of a mixed-use project with about 12,000 square feet of retail or other commercial space, according to the source.

