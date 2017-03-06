The Bright School Helps The Chattanoo...

The Bright School Helps The Chattanooga Area Food Bank By Raising Money For Milk

Pictured from left to right: fifth grader Acadia Phillips, Head of School O.J. Morgan, Lori Bell , school counselor Nicole Smith , Gina Crumbliss and fifth grader Noor Ali The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia's largest hunger relief organization serving 20 counties, announced that on Monday, Feb. 27. The Bright ... (more)

