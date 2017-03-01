The Bethlehem Center To Host Spring Break Basketball Camp

A week-long basketball camp, Pound the Pavement, will be offered at The Bethlehem Center from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 20-24 for boys between the ages of 11 and 17. Chattanooga transplant and founder of Pound the Pavement and Progressive Youth Corporation David Boyd will lead the camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.