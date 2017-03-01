The Bethlehem Center To Host Spring B...

The Bethlehem Center To Host Spring Break Basketball Camp

A week-long basketball camp, Pound the Pavement, will be offered at The Bethlehem Center from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 20-24 for boys between the ages of 11 and 17. Chattanooga transplant and founder of Pound the Pavement and Progressive Youth Corporation David Boyd will lead the camp.

