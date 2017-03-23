Tennessee school bus driver pleads not guilty in deaths
In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in a school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears in Hamilton County court, Tenn. Walker pleaded not guilty to six counts of vehicular manslaughter during a court hearing Friday, March 24. FILE- In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in a school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears in Hamilton County court, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Railroad workers having affairs
|2 hr
|My wife
|5
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|2 hr
|Looking
|3
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Pete
|30,745
|Jay Bell is a crook!
|Thu
|Guest
|2
|interracial dating for white man
|Wed
|jballz
|1
|Coming Out Of My Shell
|Mar 20
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Mar 19
|Dianne St Amand
|113
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC