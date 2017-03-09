Tennessee Bus Crash: Driver Indicted in Wreck That Killed 6 Children

The driver involved in a Tennessee bus crash last November that left six children dead was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury Wednesday on multiple vehicular homicide charges. Johnthony Walker, 24, faces six vehicular homicides charges along with four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving, and one count of use of portable electronic device by a school bus driver, WRCB-TV reported .

