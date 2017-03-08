Teen Shot Multiple Times Is Latest Ch...

Teen Shot Multiple Times Is Latest Chattanooga Homicide Victim

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 12:36 a.m. to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER 1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000 --- ARMSTRONG, STEPHEN KELLY 3716 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... Snow with huge flakes arrived in Chattanooga just after dark on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 39 min Pete 29,892
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 23 hr STFU 9,768
Donald Burns Fri Billy Jack 3
Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11) Thu Atticus Finch 53
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) Mar 9 Eternal truth 905
heathens mc (Jan '14) Mar 9 RealSnap 502
anr/abf Mar 8 william 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC