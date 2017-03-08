Teen Shot Multiple Times Is Latest Chattanooga Homicide Victim
Chattanooga Police officers responded at 12:36 a.m. to the 800 block of Oak Tree Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER 1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000 --- ARMSTRONG, STEPHEN KELLY 3716 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... Snow with huge flakes arrived in Chattanooga just after dark on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|39 min
|Pete
|29,892
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|23 hr
|STFU
|9,768
|Donald Burns
|Fri
|Billy Jack
|3
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Thu
|Atticus Finch
|53
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|Eternal truth
|905
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Mar 9
|RealSnap
|502
|anr/abf
|Mar 8
|william
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC