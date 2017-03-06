Southern Miss Trombone Studio to Perform at The American Trombone Workshop
The University of Southern Mississippi's Trombone Choir and Select Octet has been invited to perform at the American Trombone Workshop at the culmination of their tour on March 10, 2017. Under the direction of Dr. Ben McIlwain, the group will perform with guest soloist MSG Sam Woodhead of The United States Army Band, "Pershing's Own."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|33 min
|Tuffet
|29,634
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|14 hr
|Sam
|9,766
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|17 hr
|just me
|2
|Burell Built exteriors high prices
|Sun
|Jack
|3
|Burell Built owners testimony
|Mar 4
|Sammy
|3
|comcast and their new email smartzone (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|Jim
|568
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Mar 1
|Atchley
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC