Southern Miss Trombone Studio to Perform at The American Trombone Workshop

The University of Southern Mississippi's Trombone Choir and Select Octet has been invited to perform at the American Trombone Workshop at the culmination of their tour on March 10, 2017. Under the direction of Dr. Ben McIlwain, the group will perform with guest soloist MSG Sam Woodhead of The United States Army Band, "Pershing's Own."

