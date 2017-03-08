Snow Expected In Chattanooga Saturday Night
Snow is expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Chattanooga. Here is the report from the National Weather Service: MORNING WITH MUCH COLDER AIR ANTICIPATED OVER THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK... .A COLD AIR MASS WILL CONTINUE TO SETTLE INTO THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS MORNING.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|11 min
|Pete
|29,850
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Thu
|Atticus Finch
|53
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Thu
|RealSnap
|502
|anr/abf
|Wed
|william
|1
|why black women dont go out with white men (May '12)
|Mar 8
|Rejected Outcast
|24
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 6
|Sam
|9,766
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Mar 6
|just me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC