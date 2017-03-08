Sconzo Named Executive General Manger...

Sconzo Named Executive General Manger Of Chattanooga Auto Square

Steven Sconzo has been named Executive General Manager of Chattanooga Auto Square, which comprises four luxury automotive brands: Jaguar, Porsche, Land Rover and Infiniti.

