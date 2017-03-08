Sconzo Named Executive General Manger Of Chattanooga Auto Square
Steven Sconzo has been named Executive General Manager of Chattanooga Auto Square, which comprises four luxury automotive brands: Jaguar, Porsche, Land Rover and Infiniti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|23 min
|Genius Watch
|29,729
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|RealSnap
|502
|anr/abf
|21 hr
|william
|1
|why black women dont go out with white men (May '12)
|Wed
|Rejected Outcast
|24
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mon
|Sam
|9,766
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Mon
|just me
|2
|Burell Built exteriors high prices
|Mar 5
|Jack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC