School bus driver in deadly Chattanoo...

School bus driver in deadly Chattanooga wreck indicted

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

First responders on the scene of a school bus wreck in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 21. Multiple fatalities have been reported. ( Authorities said during a hearing in December, that Johnthony K. Walker was going 20 mph over the speed limit when the bus crashed and flipped on its side on a curve on Talley Road on Nov. 21.The 24-year-old was indicted Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 hr Bayless 29,722
heathens mc (Jan '14) 4 hr RealSnap 502
anr/abf 18 hr william 1
why black women dont go out with white men (May '12) Wed Rejected Outcast 24
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mon Sam 9,766
Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem. Mon just me 2
Burell Built exteriors high prices Mar 5 Jack 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC