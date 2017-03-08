School bus driver in deadly Chattanooga wreck indicted
First responders on the scene of a school bus wreck in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 21. Multiple fatalities have been reported. ( Authorities said during a hearing in December, that Johnthony K. Walker was going 20 mph over the speed limit when the bus crashed and flipped on its side on a curve on Talley Road on Nov. 21.The 24-year-old was indicted Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
