Roy Exum: Oh Yes, I Loved West
One of my most beloved friends died early Saturday morning at the age of 67. Then again, West Oehmig's only brother - King - died a couple of years ago at 63 so it wasn't by happenstance I remembered Abraham Lincoln's famous line: "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Okay
|30,881
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mon
|Ha ha
|9,771
|Railroad workers having affairs
|Mon
|Tolerman
|11
|anr/abf
|Mar 25
|mark
|2
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Mar 25
|Looking
|3
|Jay Bell is a crook!
|Mar 23
|Guest
|2
|interracial dating for white man
|Mar 22
|jballz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC