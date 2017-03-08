Rhea County Couple Seeks $1 Million Against Church In Chattanooga After Fall While Spraying Ductwork
A Rhea County couple is seeking $1 million in damages against a church in Chattanooga after the husband fell and was badly injured while spraying ductwork. Robert W. and Gail Watts sued Christway Community Church and the church employee who set up the piece of equipment that fell .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Irving
|29,719
|anr/abf
|9 hr
|william
|1
|why black women dont go out with white men (May '12)
|19 hr
|Rejected Outcast
|24
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mon
|Sam
|9,766
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Mon
|just me
|2
|Burell Built exteriors high prices
|Mar 5
|Jack
|3
|Burell Built owners testimony
|Mar 4
|Sammy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC