Reporter in Tennessee fired after lawmakers complain

A reporter for a radio station at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been fired after state lawmakers complained she failed to disclose her presence during a meeting on a state transgender bathroom bill. The Chattanooga Times-Free Press reports lawmakers said WUTC-FM reporter Jacqui Helbert failed to properly identify herself as a reporter during meetings March 7 between lawmakers and a group of high school students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.