R+L Carriers Expands Footprint in Chattanooga, Tenn.
R+L Carriers will be moving its terminal in Chattanooga, Tennessee, because of increased business and demand in the Southeast, the company announced March 28. The new location near Highway 153 on Polymer Drive in the city will be 732,548 square feet on 12 acres, and a 114-bay terminal. "This facility will allow us to provide comprehensive shipping solutions and improved transit times with the expansion of linehaul lanes through Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida," said Greg Bronner, R+L Carriers vice president of business critical solutions.
