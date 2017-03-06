Pug rescued from AR puppy mill euthan...

Pug rescued from AR puppy mill euthanized

17 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR - One of more than 40 dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Randolph County had to be euthanized due to his poor condition. The animals, who were rescued by the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, were later transported to the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

