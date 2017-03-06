Pug rescued from AR puppy mill euthanized
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR - One of more than 40 dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Randolph County had to be euthanized due to his poor condition. The animals, who were rescued by the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, were later transported to the Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 min
|Tuffet
|29,620
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|12 hr
|Sam
|9,766
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|15 hr
|just me
|2
|Burell Built exteriors high prices
|Sun
|Jack
|3
|Burell Built owners testimony
|Mar 4
|Sammy
|3
|comcast and their new email smartzone (Oct '08)
|Mar 3
|Jim
|568
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Mar 1
|Atchley
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC