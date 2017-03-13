Puckett EMS Named Top Emergency Medical Service 2016
The SEEMSDA Emergency Medical Service of the Year Award is given annually to a licensed Tennessee emergency medical service, which exemplifies outstanding professionalism on the local, regional, and state level, as well as exceptional service to the community it serves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|12 min
|Stray- Dog
|30,117
|why black women dont go out with white men (May '12)
|9 hr
|Sassy 2
|25
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Mar 13
|25or6to4
|10
|Unhappy wife uncared for children
|Mar 12
|Disappointed again
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 11
|STFU
|9,768
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Mar 9
|Atticus Finch
|53
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Mar 9
|RealSnap
|502
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC