Pre-Mother's Day Luncheon Is May 6 At Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 901 G.W. Davis Dr., will sponsor a Pre-Mother's Day Luncheon, "Daughters of the King" on Saturday, May 6 .from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Mrs Evelyn Braxton, mother of the Braxtons.
