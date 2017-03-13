PHOTOS: C;ear Skies At Big Soddy Gulf

The public is invited to a Star Party at Cloudland Canyon State Park on Saturday, April 1 at the starting point of the Disc Golf Course from 8-11 p.m. The event is sponsored by the staff and friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park and conducted by the Barnard Astronomical Society.

