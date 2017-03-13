PHOTOS: C;ear Skies At Big Soddy Gulf
The public is invited to a Star Party at Cloudland Canyon State Park on Saturday, April 1 at the starting point of the Disc Golf Course from 8-11 p.m. The event is sponsored by the staff and friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park and conducted by the Barnard Astronomical Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Stray- Dog
|30,412
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Dianne St Amand
|113
|Night club hwy 153
|Sat
|Ordinances
|3
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Sassy 2
|11
|Petition to Stop Emissions Testing In Hamilton ... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|mary cothran
|29
|Happy ending massage
|Mar 17
|Incomparable22
|1
|why black women dont go out with white men (May '12)
|Mar 15
|Sassy 2
|25
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC