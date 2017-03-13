Permanent Record Drum Night Is March ...

Permanent Record Drum Night Is March 30 At Wayne-O-Rama

Permanent Record and the Shaking Ray Levi Society will present Permanent Record Drum Night on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but there is a $10 suggested donation.

