Permanent Record Drum Night Is March 30 At Wayne-O-Rama
Permanent Record and the Shaking Ray Levi Society will present Permanent Record Drum Night on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but there is a $10 suggested donation.
