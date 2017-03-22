March Madness Contra Dance To Be Held Saturday
Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society presents a March Madness Contra Dance! on Saturday from 7:30-11 p.m., featuring calling by Chrissy Davis-Camp and music by Horse Mountain.
