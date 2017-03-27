Man Wanted In Bradley County Arrested...

Man Wanted In Bradley County Arrested In Washington, D.C.

Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office was informed by the Washington, D.C. Police Department that El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure was arrested for his involvement in a first-degree murder in Washington, D.C. Further investigation by detectives determined the male had several aliases which include Elie Brown and Elhadji Alpha Madiou Toure, who is wanted ... (more)

