Lions Club Donates $1,000 To The Lone Oaks Free Health Clinic On Signal Mountain
Pictured are: Dr. Joe Jackson Yium ; Lion Mike Haragon, ; Sonia Bible, FOP, manager of clinic ; and Lion Vince Patterson .
