Lee University To Welcome Trip Lee In Chapel
Lee University will welcome back Trip Lee, Christian rapper and pastor, in chapel on Tuesday, March 28, at 10:40 a.m. After delivering a powerful message in 2016, Mr. Lee will return to the Conn Center for this special morning service.
