Lee Hosts "Unsheltered," A Look At Th...

Lee Hosts "Unsheltered," A Look At The Refugee Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Lee students, staff and faculty, along with members of the community, met to discuss the current refugee crisis - photo by Tammy Rockwell Throughout the month of February, Lee University hosted a series discussing the current topic of refugees in America, "Unsheltered: A Christian Response to the Refugee Crisis."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 48 min Irving 29,782
Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11) 14 hr Atticus Finch 53
heathens mc (Jan '14) 23 hr RealSnap 502
anr/abf Wed william 1
why black women dont go out with white men (May '12) Wed Rejected Outcast 24
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Mar 6 Sam 9,766
Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem. Mar 6 just me 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC