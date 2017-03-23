Lawmakers: Fired radio reporter didn'...

Lawmakers: Fired radio reporter didn't ID herself at meeting

Read more: The Progress

A reporter for a radio station at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been fired after state lawmakers complained she failed to disclose her presence during a meeting on a state transgender bathroom bill. The Chattanooga Times-Free Press reports that lawmakers said WUTC-FM reporter Jacqui Helbert failed to properly identify herself as a reporter during meetings March 7 between lawmakers and a group of high school students.

