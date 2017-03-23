John Aden Set To Be Speaker At Chatta...

John Aden Set To Be Speaker At Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast On May 2

The 39th annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast will be on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 a.m. Buffet doors open at 6:45 a.m. The program is from 7:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The event will be at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A & B. John Aden, retired Walmart executive will be the speaker.

