John Aden Set To Be Speaker At Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast On May 2
The 39th annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast will be on Tuesday, May 2 at 7 a.m. Buffet doors open at 6:45 a.m. The program is from 7:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The event will be at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A & B. John Aden, retired Walmart executive will be the speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|33 min
|Irving
|30,704
|Jay Bell is a crook!
|11 hr
|Guest
|2
|interracial dating for white man
|Wed
|jballz
|1
|Quills Intriguing (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|914
|Coming Out Of My Shell
|Mar 20
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Mar 19
|Dianne St Amand
|113
|Night club hwy 153
|Mar 18
|Ordinances
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC