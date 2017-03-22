Jakobi Johnson, 22, Arrested For Bank Robbery At SunTrust Bank On March 15
He is the primary suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at SunTrust Bank at 2201 E. 3rd St. on March 15. He was charged with robbery, possession of firearm while intoxicated , criminal impersonation .
