Homicide suspect added to TBI's most wantedThe Tennessee Bureau of...
Jacob Evan Coyne, 21, is wanted by Chattanooga police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on charges of criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in connection to an incident that happened Sunday in Chattanooga. Coyne may be in the area of Hamilton County or in North Georgia and should be considered armed and dangerous.
