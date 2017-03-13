Hixson Kiwanis To Host Dinner On April 2

Hixson Kiwanis To Host Dinner On April 2

The Hixson Kiwanis will host their Ham and Chicken Dinner on Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Hixson Middle School Cafeteria, 5681 Old Hixson Pike.

