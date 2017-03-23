Hike, tour focuses on battle at Chickamauga's Brock Field
Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. - Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park invites the public to attend a special two-hour hike and tour of Chickamauga Battlefield covering some of the battle's Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
