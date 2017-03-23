Herbarium to become part of digital database
The historical plant specimens kept in Tennessee Tech's Hollister Herbarium are becoming part of a digital collection featuring plant records in collections across the southeastern United States. Tennessee Tech zoology major Cory Blackwater works with Joey Shaw from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga to take high resolution photographs of items in Tech's herbarium that will become part of a digital database..
