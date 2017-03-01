Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Plans To Open 2nd ReStore
In order to establish a presence in the fastest growing area in Hamilton County, Habitat for Humanity is making plans to open its second ReStore in Ooltewah.
