Guilty plea resolves decades-old cold-case homicide mystery

A guilty plea has resolved the cold-case mystery of a man who was killed and had his ring finger amputated in a Chattanooga motel room nearly 30 years ago. Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office says 49-year-old Samuel E. Reeves of Bryant, Alabama, pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the robbery and stabbing of James "Richard" Layne of Ringgold, Georgia.

