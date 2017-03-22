Guilty plea resolves decades-old cold-case homicide mystery
A guilty plea has resolved the cold-case mystery of a man who was killed and had his ring finger amputated in a Chattanooga motel room nearly 30 years ago. Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office says 49-year-old Samuel E. Reeves of Bryant, Alabama, pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the robbery and stabbing of James "Richard" Layne of Ringgold, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 min
|SassyPeeBoots
|30,637
|interracial dating for white man
|22 min
|jballz
|1
|Jay Bell is a crook!
|Tue
|Pissed
|1
|Coming Out Of My Shell
|Mon
|Rejected Outcast
|1
|Messianic Jewish Fellowship (Nov '06)
|Mar 19
|Dianne St Amand
|113
|Night club hwy 153
|Mar 18
|Ordinances
|3
|Where are the prostitutes? (Feb '11)
|Mar 18
|Sassy 2
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC