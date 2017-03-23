Gas Prices Stay The Same In Chattanooga
Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have not moved in the past week, averaging $1.98 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.
