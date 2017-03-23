Gabe Lyons To Speak In Chapel On Thur...

Gabe Lyons To Speak In Chapel On Thursday

Lee University will welcome author Gabe Lyons to Alternative Chapel this Thursday at 10:40 a.m. in the Conn Center.

