Former EMS Supervisor Nabbed In TBI Theft, Misconduct, And Forgery Case
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside authorities from the Tennessee comptroller of the Treasury, have obtained indictments for a now former EMS supervisor accused of misusing his position to steal narcotics.
