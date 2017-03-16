First Anniversary Celebration at Chattanooga's Sculpture Fields
It's a day of family fun on the Southside when Sculpture Fields celebrates its first anniversary. You'll see the installation of a monumental 70-foot steel sculpture by internationally known sculptor John Henry, enjoy the melodies of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's wind ensemble, picnic from fun food trucks and a beer tent, experience artists creating their paintings and drawings outdoors, and finish off the day with witnessing the awe-inspiring sculpture burn of a 30-foot wooden structure by artist Andrew Nigh when he sets his creation ablaze.
