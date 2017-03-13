Fireman's Fountain Turns Green For St. Chatty's Day Parade
The Shamrock Society and the City of Chattanooga will kick-off the fourth Annual St. Chatty's Day Parade by turning the flowing water from the Fireman's Fountain in front of Courthouse green on Wednesday at noon.
