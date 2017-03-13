Fire damages McMinn County American Job Center
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has temporarily closed the the American Job Center in Athens that was damaged by an electrical fire March 9. The mobile American Job Center from Chattanooga was sent to Athens to continue to provide service for McMinn County. It will remain there through next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|jello dic-ks
|30,128
|why black women dont go out with white men (May '12)
|10 hr
|Sassy 2
|25
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Mar 13
|25or6to4
|10
|Unhappy wife uncared for children
|Mar 12
|Disappointed again
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Mar 11
|STFU
|9,768
|Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11)
|Mar 9
|Atticus Finch
|53
|heathens mc (Jan '14)
|Mar 9
|RealSnap
|502
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC