Driver Killed, Passenger Injured In S...

Driver Killed, Passenger Injured In Single Car Accident On UTC Campus Friday Night

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Kimberly Payne, 47, was killed Friday night in a traffic accident on the UTC campus while driving a Jeep Wrangler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 6 min Stray- Dog 29,859
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 57 min STFU 9,768
Review: Everclear Pool & Spa (May '11) Thu Atticus Finch 53
heathens mc (Jan '14) Thu RealSnap 502
anr/abf Wed william 1
why black women dont go out with white men (May '12) Mar 8 Rejected Outcast 24
Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem. Mar 6 just me 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC